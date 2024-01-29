A&L Tunesday: Jan. 29

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Pop music takes the crown this week, with new releases showcasing originality, catchiness and flair.

“One Night/All Night” by Justice, Tame Impala (Jan. 24)





“One Night/All Night” is not the song you would expect when you think of Tame Impala. It’s not trippy or psychedelic in the typical sense of their discography. Instead, it’s decidedly electronic. However, Tame Impala never fails to impress, especially as a feature or in collaboration. “One Night/All Night” forces you to tap your foot whether you like it or not.



“What’s Love (feat. MUNA)” by Empress Of (Jan. 24)





“What’s Love” is a piece of indie pop perfection. It’s full of little sound effects that give the song a really atmospheric feel, and the addition of MUNA makes for a beautiful combination of vocals and instrumentals. The beat is forward-driving and catchy, drawing you in immediately, and the chorus is mellow but satisfying in the context of the song.



“HISS” by Megan Thee Stallion (Jan. 26)





Megan Thee Stallion is bringing rap beef back with “HISS” — a diss track that spares no punches. It’s clear from the outset that this “hot girl” did not come to play, in the same way that “Hit ‘Em Up” by 2Pac leaves no ambiguity about its intentions. Aside from being catchy, “HISS” is clever in a way that only Megan Thee Stallion can be in an industry full of played-out, uncreative, sample-filled music. Megan hits at Nicki Minaj, saying, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law.”



If you didn’t know, Megan’s Law is a 1994 federal law requiring law enforcement officials to make information on registered sex offenders public. Nicki Minaj is married to a a registered sex offender.

If that line wasn’t enough to convince you to listen, I don’t know what is.