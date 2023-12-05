Trust in media demands faith, integrity moving forward

By Maysie Krause | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

In her Times TEDx Talk titled “How to Restore Trust in Journalism,” American journalist Ann Curry said it’s still possible and worth fighting to bring back trust and ethics in journalism.

“Journalism is only trustworthy when it dependably offers accurate, verifiable facts — not bias and speculation and not ratings or circulation for flicks,” Curry said. “The bridge to trust is truth, and it’s time to make things right.”

But the truth is ultimately subjective, and humans will always have opinions, so wouldn’t journalists too? This may be true, but we are not in a post-truth era.

It’s important to seek out diverse points of view, as being healthily informed requires looking at more than one source. Most of all, it’s important to respect and listen to both sides of the story. News is not left or right; it’s based on facts.

Curry said the truth is nuanced and not always fair. How can you find the truth — the core of journalism — without searching for it with a truly open mind and heart?

Faith in fundamental human traits keeps anyone who does anything passionate and growing, and journalists still add the human touch that AI simply cannot. We need people to tell stories and facts — not to tell people what to do.

From that philosophy, I can question all I want. How much is something meant for me? I can try to make the perfect decision possible for my future, but how much does it help to let go of something or hold onto it? That’s why I keep going and keep faith in whatever I do.

Right now, that’s studying journalism. It was a tough choice to make, and it’s subject to change, but it’s my truth.

The world is imperfect, and I’m not asking for my article to change the world. Speculation will happen; it’s human nature.

As journalists, we must seek out sources from other points of view and look at their credibility as well. What is the motivating force for a source to tell the story? Are they in a position to know what is true? Lastly, we must reexamine the facts. Check and double-check again.

Our biases can come up as we write, and it’s important to be completely vulnerable and admit to those mistakes even when others don’t see them. It’s about staying humble and admitting when we’re wrong in pursuit of the truth.

This is how we are trained as journalists, and I think when we live by these rules — and, most importantly, keep open minds and hearts — it can be a step toward a dependable and trustworthy future. Journalism can lead to a more trusting and informed society when practiced with integrity.