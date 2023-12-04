A&L Tunesday: Dec. 5

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

It’s here. Finals week — the week we’ve all been dreading and a hopeful sign that the semester will soon be over. While this week is sure to be filled with frantic studying and caffeine-induced panic attacks in Moody Memorial Library, music is the one thing that everyone on campus will be using for motivation and stress release. Here are some top new tracks for every finals mood.

“MY HOUSE” by Beyoncé (Dec. 1)





If you need some extra energy this week, let Beyoncé take the wheel. “MY HOUSE” is about as upbeat as it gets, and it will wake you up if you start to doze off in the Garden Level of Moody. Beyoncé has had a pretty incredible year, coming off the best-selling Renaissance World Tour and a highly successful tour film that was released last week.



“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by Lana Del Rey (Dec. 1)





Lana Del Rey’s voice, perfectly suited for Americana, is also perfectly suited for a good study sesh. Nothing can top John Denver’s iconic ode to Appalachia, but Lana’s vocals are beautiful on this cover, and it by no means does the original any disrespect.



Lana has been on a kick of iconic covers lately, having performed a wonderful rendition of “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers at Christmas at Graceland last week. Rumors are flying that the singer-songwriter is set to release an album full of classic American covers and standards. Personally, I believe she would knock that out of the park, considering she has a true respect for these old songs and genres.

“Everywhere, Everything (with Gracie Abrams)” by Noah Kahan (Dec. 1)





Here I am again, asking Noah Kahan to complete the “Stick Season” album with features on each track, similar to Paramore’s “Re: This Is Why” remix album. With Hozier, Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and now Gracie Abrams on board, we’re sure to see other big names in similar genres join the project.



My guesses are we’ll get versions of other songs soon with the likes of Zach Bryan, Bon Iver or Olivia Rodrigo. Please, Noah — it’s all we want for Christmas.