Golden Wave Band rocks stage at third annual talent show

By Olivia Eiken | Staff Writer

What do hip-hop dancing, show tunes and comedy have in common? All of them were showcased at the third annual BUGWB’s Got Talent Wednesday night in the McCrary Music Building.

The talent show was presented by the siblings of Tau Beta Sigma, with its mission of supporting and empowering women in music ringing loud and clear.

Houston junior and Tau Beta Sigma social chair Chinaza Chinagozim plays the piccolo with the Golden Wave Band. He said events like the talent show are crucial to nurture the ties between various music communities and organizations on campus and to give individuals the opportunity to showcase their personal talents.

“A lot of people said this was their first time doing something in front of a crowd on their own,” Chinagozim said. “Given the busy band schedule and people’s school schedules, it brings the opportunity for people to take a break from all that. It serves as a social and recruitment event and lets people show a different side of themselves.”

Although a winner is named at the end of the night, Chinagozim said the talent show is all about having fun.

“Emphasizing that this is all in good fun is super important,” Chinagozim said. “Yes, we are a service fraternity, and we’re here to support women in music, but that’s because we are brought together by our passion for music and enjoy spending time with each other.”

Tau Beta Sigma‘s primary service goal is helping the Golden Wave Band in any way it can and making sure the many hours of preparation for game days are as easy for the student-musicians as possible.

Miramar, Fla., senior and Tau Beta Sigma president Hope Aziaka plays the clarinet with the Golden Wave Band. When not actively playing with the band, Aziaka is leading the quiet yet essential aspects of game days.

“We’re kind of on the down-low for people not in music, but we’re definitely very involved, especially with the marching band,” Aziaka said. “We’re doing a lot of the heavy work behind the scenes and making it easier for the band in that way. It’s lots of running, rain or shine, but we’re always ready to do the job.”

Aziaka said that even though they don’t expect to receive recognition for their efforts, she wants to make sure the members of Tau Beta Sigma get their flowers too.

“I love the members of this organization,” Aziaka said. “They work so hard and sometimes are underappreciated. They’re the most hardworking people you’ll ever meet, and their service and dedication makes this all possible.”