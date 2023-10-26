What to Do in Waco: Oct. 28 – Nov. 2

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Welcome in the month of November with a whole lot of fall fun. Waco has much to offer this week as campus ramps up for exams and Thanksgiving break.

Western Belle Pumpkin Festival | Sept. 23 – Nov. 5 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Western Belle Farm | $16 admission; free admission on Farm Fridays | Welcome spooky season with pumpkin carving, apple cannons, cattle drive train rides and more.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Oct. 28 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | Oct. 28 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Bridge Street Farmers Market | Oct. 30 | 5 – 8 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, S. M.L.K Jr Blvd | This weekly market is a branch of the Waco Downtown Farmers Market but in East Waco. At a convenient evening time slot, Bridge Street Farmers Market brings the fresh food of the Saturday market to the weekday.

Monday Night Lights Mountain Bike Ride | Oct. 30 | 7:15 p.m. | Bicycle World Waco, 112 Mary Ave. | Experience Waco’s trails at night on a group ride from Bicycle World to Cameron Park. Helmets and lights are required for safety.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.