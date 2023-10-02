A&L Tunesday: Oct. 2

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Fall music is defrosting as the weather prepares to cool down. With new tunes from indie darlings, grab your pumpkin spice latte and your knit beanie, and let’s jump into this week’s best releases.

“Agora Hills” by Doja Cat (Sept. 22)





“Agora Hills” is the very best on what can only be described as a very “blah” album from Doja Cat. Between hits like “Paint The Town Red” that stirred up major controversy and complete flops like “Attention,” “Scarlet” is all over the place.



But, on “Agora Hills,” we hear some of that quirky and offbeat style Doja Cat is known for in a way that lacks devil horns and satanic imagery.

“NFU” by Del Water Gap (Sept. 27)





Watch out for Del Water Gap. His new album, “I Miss You + I Haven’t Left Yet,” is a mind-blowing and refreshing piece of indie pop mastery. If you’re into bands like LANY, lauv and COIN, you’ll fall in love with Del Water Gap — hard.



“NFU” has that grand, operatic feel that marks the best indie pop tracks. Nostalgic and sweeping, it feels like cold air and hands buried deep in a puffer jacket. It sounds like a city at night, and it crushes your heart like a long-lost love.

Del Water Gap brought his music to campus at Delta Night Live in spring 2022, and if you’re going to Austin City Limits this month, do not make the mistake of missing him both weekends.

“American Town” by Ed Sheeran (Sept. 29)





Do you remember the first time you heard “The A Team”?

Ed Sheeran ran out of mathematical symbols to name his albums after, so he’s back with “Autumn Variations,” which is a record full of his folksy, signature sound — to the chagrin of Starbucks baristas everywhere.



“American Town” is the breakout single from the new record, and it brings back the old, comfy feeling of Sheeran’s music. It’s a classic fall tune.