Try U.S. study abroad programs at Baylor

By Hayden Cottrell | Reporter

Studying abroad can seem stressful and scary. It requires you to leave your comfort zone and go somewhere you might not have been before to continue your education. For some, the idea of doing this in a completely new country can be too much. If you don’t want to travel to a new country but still want to do a study abroad program, Baylor has plenty of options for you.

Baylor has three programs that students can participate in for a semester’s worth of credits: Baylor in New York, Baylor in Washington and the Bob Bullock Scholars Program. While each of them is unique, these programs allow Baylor students to study in major cities and do internships that build their resumes.

I participated in the Bob Bullock Scholars Program, which gave me the opportunity to live and work in Austin during the Texas Legislative Session in 2023. I worked with a state legislator during this time, and I had the chance to learn what a career in the Texas Legislature would look like. Without taking a chance on the program, I would have never been able to imagine how much I enjoy working with public policy. It provided me with a lot of connections and experience that I don’t take for granted.

If a semester-long commitment is too much, Baylor also provides a few other options for students. Over the next year, there are mission trips to participate in, including a civil rights tour or LHSON in the Rio Grande Valley. Although experiences like these are not for a full semester, they can help teach you more about the history of our country and the world around us.

The U.S. has a lot to offer for students who want to explore it. If traveling internationally is unattainable, take a chance on the many options that Baylor provides. Coming from someone who wanted to do a program that fit in with my major and gave me an incredible internship opportunity, I’m glad I decided to do a semester-long program.

For one semester, consider breaking out of your comfort zone to broaden your horizons. No matter how you decide to study abroad, take the chance to do it while you’re in college.