Looks from Met Gala 2023: Frightening, strange, occasionally elegant

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

This year, the Met Gala theme honored the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who headed Fendi and Chanel among others. More than this, the Met Gala is a time for college students who wear exclusively leggings and hoodies to criticize red carpet looks. Without further ado, let me do just that.

To begin, everything Jared Leto has ever worn is a disappointment. Not only does the excessive eyeliner simply give me the creeps, but the badly-dyed ombré hairdo reminds me of every 2014 hair inspiration photo on Pinterest.

Leto’s look actually gets so much worse as he changed outfits into what can only be described as a high fashion version of a furry’s costume. The outfit, meant to mimic Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette, was complete with a large cat head with big, glassy blue eyes that stare into your soul similar to how Jared Leto’s do.

An outfit on an equally terrible plane was that of Lil Nas X, who looked like he was dipped into a bag of powdered donuts. The worst part was the glimmery underpants that hid very little.

Another plain and icky look was Eileen Gu’s white gown. It doesn’t sound that bad, except for the splotches of red all over the dress that are immediately reminiscent of blood stains.

On a more positive note, Kaitlyn Denver’s red dress was a stunner. Paired with a matching red lip, the dress featured lots of lace and tasteful cutouts with just the right amount of shimmer.

Margot Robbie’s look was perfectly elegant as well, a black gown with a faux corset and drapery flowing over her shoulder. The look was on theme with many other celebrities in attendance, as Lagerfeld was known as a master of black and white looks and sharp lines.

My choices for the best-dressed attendees of the night are Anok Yai and Phoebe Bridgers. Yai’s dress featured a gold and silver-scalloped bodice fringed with pearls that dropped beautifully to the floor. Complete with a mesh eye mask and understated shoes, it was perfect all around. Bridgers wore a black gown with mesh accents and pearl trim, with minimal accessories to highlight her signature gray hair. The look suited her gothic vibes well, making it a stand-out.

You can see 204 of the looks here and decide the best and worst for yourself.