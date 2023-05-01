A&L Tunesday: May 2

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

After a week of tornado warnings and bad weather, we’re finally back to sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Here’s some new music to kickstart your summer vacation and bring some freshness to a long day of studying.

“No More Lies” by Thundercat and Tame Impala (April 25)





The two funkiest artists of the decade have teamed up for an equally funky song. “No More Lies” came out of nowhere, as in I had no idea I had this song to look forward to until I saw it on Spotify. It’s a great song, although a little bit long and with a spoken part that I honestly think could be cut from the song with no consequences.

“Meltdown” by Niall Horan (April 28)





Niall Horan has been killing it recently, releasing banger after banger and bringing back simple and fun pop music. “Meltdown” has a backing chorus of singers that is almost operatic, lending a really bright sound to the song. It’s high energy and so happy, almost like the Irish member of One Direction’s answer to Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”



“They Don’t Love It” by Jack Harlow (April 28)





As much as I haven’t been into the Jack Harlow hype in the past, I have to admit this is a good song. Harlow’s rhythm is incredible and “They Don’t Love It” is a perfect song for summer. I can imagine listening to this by the pool on a hot Texas day. I have yet to listen to all of Harlow’s new album “Jackman,” but this song is a promising introduction.



“The Alcott (feat. Taylor Swift)” by The National (April 28)





Let’s bring the vibes all the way down with this song. You were expecting something upbeat? Think again. Taylor Swift takes the crown for the world’s saddest indie girl (watch out, Phoebe Bridgers). Songs with Swift as a feature tend to fly under the radar, but make sure you don’t let this one get by without a listen. Swift and Matt Berninger’s voices melt together magically.

