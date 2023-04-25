A&L Desk recs: What to do on a study break

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

As studying kicks up in the next couple of weeks in an attempt to save your GPA this semester, it’s important to remember to take a break every once in a while. Here are our recommendations for a relaxing study break.

When I need a break from studying, I always like to spend time with my friends. During each finals season, I’ll leave Moody Library for a little while to grab dinner with a friend for two reasons. First, food is good for the mind when you have long stretches of studying. Second, I always find that spending time with the people that bring me happiness is the perfect way to get my mind off a stressful exam.



I also suggest taking a break in nature. Cameron Park is a great place to escape campus, with pretty trails and some beautiful hidden spots by the Bosque River. If you’re sick of running into dozens of people you know in the library because everyone and their dog is packing into that place for the week, Cameron Park is the place to go to get away from all of it.

Olivia Turner | Arts and Life Writer

When your eyes start to ache from staring down the study guide on your computer screen, you know it’s time for a study break. What I enjoy doing during my breaks to allow my brain to catch up is cleaning. When I clean, my wheels of thought start turning and generating new ideas for finals projects. It allows my brain to mull over the materials I’ve just studied, all while being productive to some degree. So, pick up that spray bottle, address the daunting laundry-covered chair or get to whatever chores you’ve been putting on the back burner.

Alternatively, If you’re in need of a study break, that might mean your brain needs a little fuel. Heading to the kitchen to fix up your favorite snack or making your way to the nearest cafe for your favorite form of caffeine might just give you that pick-me-up your brain has been craving. Give yourself a minute to enjoy your tasty study break, then hit the books once again. You’ve got this!



Maximilian Diehl | Arts and Life Writer

My two favorite quick study breaks are absolutely crushing my friends in the iMessage eight ball pool game and scrolling through the ESPN app for any of the free agent news in the NFL, as well as seeing if my favorite soccer club has successfully avoided falling into the relegation zone for yet another match.

It takes only a second and they both provide a solid dopamine boost to send me back into my work feeling better. For longer study breaks — which is just a glorified way of saying procrastinating — going hammocking or playing frisbee golf offer good fun that helps me get back to a place where I’m ready to get my work done.