A&L Tunesday: April 25

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

We’re rounding the corner of the semester. With finals just around the bend, the end is in sight, but not without one final push of studying and book-hitting. Here’s some new music to keep you motivated in these last few weeks.

“Glue Song (feat. Clairo)” by beabadoobee (April 17)





If the original wasn’t adorable and sappy enough, beabadoobee decided to tug on heartstrings even more with the addition of Clairo. This may just be me, but I’m a firm believer that Clairo makes everything better.



“Be The One (with Khalid)” by Bree Runway (April 20)





Khalid was the staple of my summer playlists when I was in high school, and I know this was true for a lot of other people as well. So, it sounds like Khalid might be making a surprising comeback this summer with “Be The One.” Although he’s just a feature, he really makes this song what it is. When I hear the track, I’m ready to get home for the summer, hit some trails and soak up the sunshine.



“20200817 Proud True Toyota” by Mac DeMarco (April 21)





Out of eight hours of new music from MacDemarco, “20200817 Proud True Toyota” is one of the best tracks. The beloved indie artist dropped 199 new songs on what is quite possibly the longest album of all time, each song named after the day it was written. So, deep in the COVID-19 quarantine of August 2020, DeMarco was being pretty productive. This song in particular is chill, laid back and summery — something DeMarco does well.

“Double Fantasy (with Future)” by The Weeknd (April 21)





Off the soundtrack of HBO’s “The Idol,” The Weeknd teamed up with Future for “Double Fantasy.” It’s a typical track for The Weeknd, dark and ’80s-inspired, with lots and lots of synth. It’s clear that the “After Hours” and “Dawn FM” eras are not over.