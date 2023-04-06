Kappa Phi Gamma supports cancer awareness at first in-person CARE Week since pandemic

By Sarah Wang | Staff Writer

Baylor’s chapter of Kappa Phi Gamma, a South Asian interest sorority, hosted its first in-person CARE Week since the pandemic this week. The event, which stands for “Cancer Awareness, a Real Effort,” is dedicated to the sorority’s philanthropy of cancer awareness.

Saniya Agrawal, Irving junior and service and fundraising director for Kappa Phi Gamma, said the sorority donates to different nonprofits every year. This semester, it donated to Sunshine Kids — an organization that, according to its website, “provides exciting, positive group activities and opportunities for children with cancer so they may once again do what kids are meant to do … have fun and celebrate life.”

“CARE Week is important for us because it advocates for our philanthropy for cancer awareness,” Agrawal said. “It kind of just gives us a week to dedicate to that while also having events that allow us to see our sisters more and spend time with them.”

Agrawal said CARE Week included a kick-off rally on Sunday, the Pitch-at-a-Princess fundraiser on Monday, a candlelight vigil on Tuesday and a service event on Wednesday.

Baylor’s chapter of Delta Epsilon Psi, a South Asian interest fraternity, also took part in CARE Week by helping with the service event. Participants made care packages for Texas Oncology — one of the largest cancer treatment and research providers in Texas.

“We collaborated with them on the service event to give back to the community while also showing Baylor unity and Greek unity,” Agrawal said.

Plano senior Ritz Battula, president of Kappa Phi Gamma, said the organization plans to donate $500 to Sunshine Kids — the most they have ever donated.

“Being a small multicultural sorority on campus, it means a lot to us that we’re able to make impact in such a big donation,” Battula said. “It is just helpful because it helps cancer patients and whoever needs help.”

Battula said CARE Week ultimately serves a dual purpose.

“Sometimes, running these activities can be difficult, but at the end of the day, it’s important to remember why we’re doing it and the purpose behind it, which is to give back to our philanthropy and encourage sisterhood bonding,” Battula said.