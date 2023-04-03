Bridal stylist tips for planning your wedding, saying ‘yes’ to the dress

By Jessica Rajkumar | LTVN Reporter

When you decide to say yes to that special someone and want to celebrate that, you are committing yourself to your partner and celebrating your relationship with everyone closest to you. I have intimate knowledge of the workings of what goes into the physical appearance and aesthetics of the wedding as a bridal stylist and I have also heard stories from hundreds of women. From planning the shades of your dress to sorting out flower girls and bridesmaids, here are a few words of advice for anyone planning their big day.

Perfect timing

While rushing into the romance surrounding a wedding can be tempting, you and your fiancé should ensure you can not only afford wedding and honeymoon costs, but have enough to support yourselves comfortably for the next year.

According to an article published by CNBC on the inflation surrounding the cost of a wedding, the average wedding in 2023 can cost anywhere around $29,000. Not everyone wants a wedding that would cost that much, so it is important to take a step back with your partner to asses both of your finances and consider how they would look after the wedding.

Do not be afraid to postpone the event date, so you can afford not only your dream wedding but can save up for your dream marriage.

Support systems

The maid of honor should honor your wishes. Choosing your maid of honor or best man can be a difficult decision, especially if there are multiple candidates for the coveted position. But when it comes down to your special day, you need someone in your corner. Your maid of honor is someone who knows you so well, they can spot problems when you do and won’t be afraid to help change things if anything goes wrong.

In my experience, the most content brides have someone who was able to confront problems when the bride and groom couldn’t. The maid of honor and best man have the responsibility to advocate for the needs and happiness of the bride and groom, so make sure to find someone who will honor that role.

Obsess over the dress, not stress

Planning a wedding is not easy since there are many factors that influence the way your special day will progress. From the type of dress, fabric of the wedding gown and bridesmaid’s dresses, to the type of venue that has your desired aesthetic, there are many details the bridal party needs to address in advance. Most of the time, both the bride and groom are working full-time and have schedules that are difficult to change.

Take your time

Your wedding day is something you do not want to forget, so make sure to consider everything before you rush into something you might not like in 10 years. Look online for tools to help make planning easier, such as Pinterest or wedding quizzes to narrow down what you envision yourself in. Scheduling time to arrange each element of your wedding will reduce anxiety over time.

If you know you are prone to nervousness when dealing with planning an event, hire a wedding planner to sort everything out for you even if it is just for the day. Having someone in your corner who knows what they are doing will alleviate stress day of.

Make sure to have fun and enjoy the process. Every bride I encountered had a unique vision for their special day and took the time to plan out their dream. And while it is impossible to have everything you want, taking time to design your big day with your partner and loved ones will make you the happiest you can be.