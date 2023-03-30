What to Do in Waco: March 31 – April 6

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Music on the Patio: Magnolia | March 31 | 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Magnolia Press, 418 S 8th St | Enjoy a cup of coffee with a side of fresh local music.

Deep in the Heart Film Festival | March 31 | 7 p.m. | See passion projects, short films and more from young, aspiring filmmakers to seasoned professionals, all from here in Waco.

Baylor Spartan Stadion 5K | April 1 | McLane Stadium, 1001 S MLK Jr. Blvd | Start times vary | Ticket prices vary | McLane Stadium will host this 5K and obstacle race, open to teams, individual runners and children.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 1 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Cardboard Craze | until April 2 | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive | Tickets free for Baylor students | The Mayborn dives into the science of recycling and trash as it invites people of all ages to build cardboard cities, forts, mazes and more.

Spring Carnival | until April 9 | Monday-Friday, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 3-11 p.m. | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd | Free admission | The carnival comes to Waco, with fun and games for the family.

Baylor Art Student Exhibition | until April 16 | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Martin Museum of Art, 1401 S University Parks Drive | The best of student work will be on display in the Martin Museum of Art — from sculptures, to paintings, to photography and more.