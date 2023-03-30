Emily Hott’s home run lifts No. 21 Baylor softball over Texas State, 3-2, in extras

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

No. 21 Baylor softball edged Texas State University, 3-2, Wednesday night in an eight-inning thriller at Bobcat Softball Stadium in San Marcos.

The Bears (25-8, 0-3 Big 12) came off an 8-0 run-rule victory over the University of Texas at San Antonio on Tuesday and have started the week 2-0.

Junior utility Emily Hott blasted a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning to lift Baylor over the Bobcats (20-14-1, 1-4-1 Sun Belt).

The Bears got things going early with a run in the top of the second inning. Sophomore first baseman Shaylon Govan delivered a sacrifice fly to center field to plate junior outfielder Ana Watson, who was at third base. Watson reached on a leadoff single, followed by a walk being issued to Hott and a sacrifice bunt from sophomore infielder Presleigh Pilon.

Texas State responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the third thanks to a single up the middle, which tied the game at one run apiece.

Baylor scampered out of a threat in the bottom of the fourth when a throw out at home plate and a runner thrown out stealing silenced the inning.

The Bears then put together three singles in the top of the fifth, but a pinch runner was thrown out at home plate.

The Bobcats took their first and only lead of the game in the bottom of the fifth when a runner made its way around the bases after a leadoff error.

Baylor was pushed to the brink, as it was down to its last opportunity to extend the game in the top of the seventh. Govan singled and senior outfielder Josie Bower walked before a sacrifice bunt put the runners on third and second base. With two outs, sophomore infielder Amber Toven ripped one up the middle for a single to knot the game at 2-2.

Hott put the Bears back in the lead in the top of the eighth, as she pounded the ball to the deepest part of the field for a home run, and gave Baylor a 3-2 advantage. A three-up, three-down bottom of the eighth wrapped up the victory for the green and gold.

Hott finished 2-of-2 at the plate with the game-winning homer, her first home run of the season and seventh of her career. Govan was also 2-for-2 in the box and had the leadoff RBI. The Bears are now 3-1 in extra-inning contests.

Freshman right-handed pitcher RyLee Crandall (8-4) picked up the win in the circle after pitching 5.0 innings and not allowing an earned run. Crandall came in for relief of junior right-handed pitcher and ace Dariana Orme, who struck out three batters in 3.0 innings of work. Orme allowed five hits, walked two batters and gave up one earned run.

Baylor heads back home to host the University of Kansas in its conference home opener. Game one is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Getterman Stadium.