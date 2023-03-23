What to Do in Waco: March 24 – 30

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Native Gardens | March 24 – 26 | 7:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Join the neighborhood for this on-stage comedy, the story of BBQ, gardening and neighborly competition.

The Bearathon | March 25 | 7 a.m. – noon | Baylor University campus | Run the “toughest half in Texas” on a scenic route through campus and Downtown Waco.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | March 25 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

“Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blues” documentary | March 27 | 7 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave. | Come see the work decades in the making by one of Baylor’s own alumni, exploring the stories of these two Texan blues legends.

Cardboard Craze | until April 2 | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive | Tickets free for Baylor students | The Mayborn dives into the science of recycling and trash as it invites people of all ages to build cardboard cities, forts, mazes and more.

Baylor Art Student Exhibition | until April 16 | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Martin Museum of Art, 1401 S University Parks Drive | The best of student work will be on display in the Martin Museum of Art — from sculptures, to paintings, to photography and more.