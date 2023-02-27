What to Do in Waco: Spring break edition

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | March 4 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Thomas Csorba | March 8 | 8 p.m. | Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave. | See Houston native, singer-songwriter Thomas Csorba perform live, and grab a coffee while you’re at it. Tickets are $15.

8th Street Market | March 10 – 11 | 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 407 S. 8th St. | Enjoy a wide variety of vendors, from ironworking to artisan donuts.

Art a la Carte | until March 11 | Art Center Waco, 701 S. 8th St. | This collective art exhibition features a variety of works from 17 Central Texas artists.

In the Ring: Goya’s “La Tauromaquia” | through March 12 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive | The Mayborn highlights Spanish painter Francisco Goya’s techniques, national identity and creativity.

Cardboard Craze | until April 2 | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive | Tickets free for Baylor students | The Mayborn dives into the science of recycling and trash as it invites people of all ages to build cardboard cities, forts, mazes and more.