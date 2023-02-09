Take home your local stray cat to help out Waco’s animal shelters

By Pierson Luscy | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

If you have been at Baylor University for even just a short period of time, odds are you’ve seen at least one stray cat trying to find its way in the wild.

There are plenty of cats around campus and Waco to the point where it has become a problem for animal shelters in McLennan County. In the summer of 2022, the Humane Society of Central Texas reached capacity due to the influx of animals in their facilities.

To help solve the overpopulation issues at local animal shelters, a very simple solution is to bring in and take care of a cat as one of your pets.

Not only does this limit the number of cats running around without a home, but this can also help any college student looking for a new companion.

Going into the fall of 2021, over 40% of Baylor’s undergraduate population was made up of students from out-of-state, meaning that many students cannot go home on a moment’s notice like other students can. A great way to feel less lonely when away from home would be to take in a cat in need.

I am a proud owner of three Waco cats. Baylor, Bruiser and Joy have all been in my home for over a year, and I cannot help but think what would have happened to them during another Texas winter after the hard freeze of 2021 and the recent below freezing temperatures.

That being said, there are many things that can prove to be challenging when owning an animal, let alone a cat. It is a massive responsibility to be the main caretaker of another life.

Student apartment complexes are accommodating to pets — most of them only requiring a small fee for your pets to stay with you throughout your lease.

Costs of pets can also prove to add up over time. Their shots, spaying, neutering and food are all expenses that a pet owner must take into account. There is a solution to cut down on prices, though. Residents of Waco can be eligible for their animal to be spayed or neutered for free, making costs much easier for a pet owner.

So, the next time you see a cat around Waco that looks like it needs some love, consider making it the newest member of your family by keeping it as your own.