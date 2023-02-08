My studies, my choice: Drop the ‘major’ judgment

By Tyler White | Reporter

One of the hardest things about going to college is trying to decide what your major will be. You have to weigh your options, figure out what suits you best and balance your strengths and weaknesses in your studies.

Even when you decide on a major, the decision isn’t set in stone and could change in a semester or two. It is tough to figure out what you want to study for the next several years of your life, and the last thing you need is for someone to judge you for it.

Across campus, you’ve probably heard some of the “lighthearted” jokes about various majors and plans, like “Business by Christmas” for those in a lot of the sciences.

However, not all the stereotypes about majors are viewed in a joking manner. When majors are compared by their workload and degrees are called useless compared to others, it is no longer just taking a jab at the major itself. These comments now attack the ones who chose that major.

As a journalism major, I’ve felt this judgment from people myself.

In my senior year of high school, I was questioned by peers and teachers, asking why I would waste my potential going into something like journalism when I could use my intelligence in a more beneficial major to get a higher paying job in the future. They were so focused on what they were looking for in a major, they would use that same mindset to try to figure out my major choice. Instead of asking why I chose journalism out of curiosity, they asked out of judgment.

Now, I’ll admit that there are differences in majors. To the credit of some “stereotypes,” there are majors that are more difficult than others. I recognize that my workload in journalism looks different compared to the workload of STEM majors. However, that isn’t grounds to compare and judge. Instead, it shows we all have our different strengths and passions, and those are reflected in what we choose to study in college.

There was a reason you chose your major, whatever it may be. Maybe it was something that you were passionate about or perhaps you were strong in your studies in that field. Whatever your reason, it was something that you decided for yourself, not for others. Everyone else came to their decision for their own reasoning, too.

So, the next time you hear someone’s major, instead of resorting to stereotypes or writing their degree off, take the time to ask why they chose it to begin with. Go beyond simply hearing their major, find out what their passions and strengths are so you can appreciate why they followed the path they chose.

You chose your major for a reason. Don’t judge someone else for theirs.