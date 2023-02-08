Baylor fashion students forecast spring showers of vintage, indie trends

By Olivia Turner | Staff Writer

With spring fast approaching, Baylor’s fashion experts have a pretty good idea of what to expect this season. Based on predictions made by these professors and students, some of the upcoming trends will be familiar to Bears, while others may prove a bit wackier and more eccentric than trends in recent years.

The resurgence of ’70s, ’80s and ’90s fashion has already begun according to human sciences and design professor Dr. Jay Yoo, and it’s not stopping any time soon. With these fashion eras come lots of baggy jeans and jackets, sequins and sheer fabrics with mini and maxi skirts. This blast from the past, he said, is largely thanks to the effects of the pandemic on society.

Yoo also said another unique aspect of this recent vintage craze is that trends from multiple decades are reaching popularity simultaneously. He said fashion follows a cycle, but the flow usually represents decades one at a time.

“Fashion change is always evolutionary, but when there is a significant event such as war or economic depressions, sometimes fashion changes can be revolutionary,” Yoo said.

Paralleling the predictions of Yoo, Waco sophomore Jordan Butler said she expects to see more mini and maxi skirts, but also a return of trends from the 2010s. Skinny jeans, smudged eyeliner and tights can all be described by the terms “indie sleaze,” “rockstar girlfriend” and “Tumblr era,” according to Butler, an apparel merchandising and entrepreneurship major.

Because so many of these items are from more recent years, Butler said she anticipates more shoppers making visits to thrift stores.

“I seriously encourage everybody to shop second hand,” Butler said. “It’s better to invest in long-lasting pieces than buying something from Shein because it’s cheap.”

Alongside this rebound of 2010s trends, Butler said students will see more outfits rich with accessories such as bows, clips and charms, asymmetrical pieces, metallic fabrics, minimalist makeup, flower necklaces and chokers called ‘rosettes,’ DIY pieces such as crochet and ballet flats.

There’s another decade which will make a comeback, said Grand Junction, Colo. sophomore and apparel design major Mary Austin: the 2000s. She said the low-rise jeans and longer tops, as opposed to the recently popular crop tops, will once again dominate closets whether people are ready or not. For men, Austin predicts many more cargo jackets.

To keep up with the latest fashion predictions, Austin recommends keeping an eye on Vogue and watching various runway shows. To view far-away predictions made by professionals, Butler said she likes to use websites such as Women’s Wear Daily and Who What Wear, which allow users to check the ethics and sustainability of fashion items and brands.

Despite the constant coming and going of trends, Austin said there’s one she thinks is here to stay.

“The biggest thing that will never go out of style is just feeling comfortable in your own skin,” Austin said. “Just finding your own personal style is really important, and wearing things that you feel comfortable in.”

Austin said having personal character in outfits is key. Similarly, Yoo said fashion refers to accessories, tattoos, jewelry and how people adorn their bodies in general, which is why the unique way in which someone presents themselves is so meaningful. This is why people express themselves through fashion, said Yoo, whether or not it’s trending.

“Unconsciously or consciously, we all follow trends,” Yoo said. “Fashion is to conform, but also to express individuality.”