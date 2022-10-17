Column: Realistic ways college students can practice sustainability

By Mykah Briscoe | Reporter

Some words come to mind when someone talks of “sustainability” or “living sustainably” — unrealistic, too expensive, inconvenient, etc. Especially as college students, we don’t have the money to spend absurd amounts on sustainable items or the energy to deal with things that add extra hassle to our lives.

Living sustainably means taking steps to minimize excess waste and making choices mindful of their impact on the environment. It can seem really intimidating, but chances are you might already be doing some small, easy things that make big differences.

Whether you have a passion for sustainability or not, here are some small, and inexpensive, changes college students can make to live more sustainably.

Reusable water bottles

This one is like when you put a task on your to do list you’ve already done just so you can cross it off. But that doesn’t make the accomplishment any less. Reusable water bottles not only help limit plastic waste but also provide much needed emotional support.

It’s always there, providing you with a vital resource, and let’s be honest, we could all afford to be drinking more water. It’ll also save you money. Instead of filling up your trash and emptying your bank account, all you have do is wash it when your heart desires and it is good to go.

Forget Ziploc — use reusable silicone bags

Unlike Ziploc bags, reusable silicone bags come in different sizes, shapes, colors and patterns. Just wash them and they’re able to be used again. Available in most grocery stores and online, they’re pretty inexpensive since you only have to buy them once. Now, it’s understandable they might not function as well for things like travel, where you have to carry soap and such — there are other reusable bags for that, but for everyday use, it’ll work just fine to put the trail mix in the silicone bag.

Buy reusable steel straws

Let’s be honest, paper straws are not the way to sustainability. They turn soggy and deteriorate in your drink immediately. Then you’re stuck with a nasty, limp straw and just end up throwing it away. Instead of wishing for plastic straws to make a comeback, buy yourself a steel straw. Many stores sell them, often in a pack of two with a case for the ease of taking places and packing. This way, you don’t even need to worry when you drive off from Starbucks having forgotten to ask for a straw.

Compost with Urban REAP

Probably the most challenging of the basics. It is possible to do on your own, but that’s — realistically — too much to expect from a college student. However, in Waco we have a really unique opportunity. Mission Waco’s Urban REAP offers free composting. Just bring what’s to be composted and they will take care of the rest.

Turn off the water and lights

We’re all dreading the day our utility bill comes. By turning off the water while brushing your teeth or switching the light off when you leave a room, you help avoid excess usage and a high bill. Open the blinds, let some sunlight in and try to avoid half loads of laundry. You’ll be able to see the impact you’re making in the relief on your parents faces when you say you didn’t go over this month.

Use reusable grocery bags

Use your tote bag or buy reusable grocery bags on your next HEB run. Grocery stores seem to have a habit of putting the groceries in as many bags as possible, meaning multiple trips trying to bring your groceries in and multiple bags going in the trash. Not only does using reusable bags reduce the waste of grocery store shopping bags but it also allows you to fit more in one bag. You can finally carry it all in one go instead of shoving as many bags as possible on each arm.

Donate & shop small

Thrifting is trendy lately, but it should not be bound to the ever-changing tides of trends, and it’s certainly not the only way to shop more sustainably. Instead of shopping on Shein, check out local, small, ethically sourced businesses to see if they have what you need. Emphasis on “what you need.”

Try to avoid buying excess items but when you do and finally get the 2 a.m. motivation to clean out your closet, drop the items off at a local nonprofit. Donating not only reduces waste, but also makes items more accessible for others.

Buy biodegradable products

An underutilized way to practice sustainability is to buy biodegradable products. Not only are there products in stores, but there are many online websites. Most of the products also come in reusable packaging which means you don’t have to throw it away when you’ve reached the end of it. You can use it for something else or buy a refill. Using these kinds of products limits the effects of many commercial cleaning products and helps minimize the use of plastic.

Probably the most underrated — Get educated!

It’s hard to care about something when it seems so far removed from you. If you only see something as a statistic or a nice idea you will lack the motivation to make the changes.

An important step toward living more sustainably is to learn about it. Read a book, watch a documentary or even just walk in Cameron Park. Hang around what gets impacted. The first step to making any change is to learn, and know the choice to make those changes can come just from caring about the world we live in and those who occupy it.