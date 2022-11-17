What to Do in Waco: Thanksgiving Break 2022 Edition

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

“Company: A Musical Comedy” | until Nov. 20 | Friday & Saturday – 7:30 p.m., Sunday – 2:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Dr. | $20 | This collaboration between Silent House Theatre Company and the Waco Civic Theatre focuses on the 35th birthday of Robert, as he struggles to come up with wishes to blow out his birthday candles.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Nov. 19, 26 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt | Nov. 19 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 2601 N University Parks Dr. | $20 per team | This challenging trivia game based solely on “Harry Potter” will include prizes for the winners. Everyone will receive one stuffed Snowy Owl after completing the hunt.

Baylor Football vs. TCU | Nov. 19 | 11 a.m. | McLane Stadium | Free | Come cheer on the Bears as they compete against rivalries the TCU Horned Frogs.

Nightmare Before Christmas Market | Nov. 20 | noon – 4 p.m. | Skellington Curiosities, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | Free | This outdoor vendor market is open to all ages.

Baylor Women’s Basketball vs. Maryland | Nov. 20 | 2 – 4 p.m. | Ferrell Center | $15 | Come out and support the Bears as they take on Maryland.

Baylor Men’s Basketball vs. McNeese State | Nov. 23 | 3 – 5 p.m. | Ferrell Center | $10 | Come out and support the Bears as they take on McNeese State.

Thirty-fifth Annual Homestead Heritage Fair | Nov. 25 – 27 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Homestead Heritage, 608 Dry Creek Rd. | $12/ day or $18/weekend | Participate in horse-drawn carriages, watching a cow being milked and lending a hand as a master craftsman creates a Windsor chair from logs.

Wild Lights | Nov. 25 – Dec. 31 | Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 6 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 2601 N University Parks Dr. | $15 | Each warm beverages, a free scavenger hunt and more during this stroll through the Zoo at night.

Improv Against Humanity | Nov. 26 | 7:30 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | $17.50 | Based on the popular game Cards Against Humanity, this R rated show is not for the fainthearted.

The Big Christmas Expo | Nov. 26 – 27 | Noon – 5 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. | $10 | Come out to this two-day event filled with shopping, food, entertainment and more at this extravaganza.

Paranormal Experience at the Dr Pepper Museum | Nov. 26 | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $30 | This two-hour tour unveils a different side of the museum to visitors — one that many people will never experience. Museum guides will lead visitors through forbidden parts of the museum to discuss its paranormal past and present. This experience is reserved for anyone 18 years old and up.