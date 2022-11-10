What to Do in Waco: Nov. 11 – 13

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Harvest Fest | Open until Nov. 12 | Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Brazos Bluff Ranch, 7007 Gholson Road | Kids 3 and under free, 4 and up $18 each | Come out and enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, a hay maze, food, photo ops, games and more. All these things are included in the price of admission.

Santa’s Holiday Parade | Nov. 11 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Richland Mall, 6001 W Waco Dr. | Free | Start your holiday season with Santa Claus’ arrival at Richland Mall. This free event will also consist of hot chocolate, performances and photo ops with Santa.

Men’s Basketball: Baylor vs. Norfolk State | Nov. 11 | 7 p.m. | Ferrell Center | $10 | Come out to this pre-season game between Baylor and Norfolk State.

A Holiday Tribute to Elton John and Cher | Nov. 11 | 7 – 10 p.m. | The Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave | $57 | Legendary performers Heidi Thompson and Gene Sironen bring a show unlike any other, filled with laughs, vocals and audience participation.

“Haunted Home: The Musical” | Nov. 11 – 13 | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | $28.50 – $47.50 | Come out and experience dinner and a show during this musical written by local musician Bryan Hill.

Common Grounds Concerts | Nov. 11 & 13 | Brotherboy: 8 p.m. Nov. 11, Penny and Sparrow: 8 p.m. Nov. 13 | Common Grounds on Eighth Street | $5 – $30 | Common Grounds has a stacked weekend with Brotherboy on Friday and Penny and Sparrow on Sunday, performing on their outdoor stage.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Nov. 12 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Paint along with Bob Ross | Nov. 12 | 4 – 6:30 p.m. | Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. | $35 | Follow along with Bob Ross as he goes through three different paintings. Materials for the painting will be provided, but bringing a dish to share is suggested, as this event is a potluck.

Baylor vs. Kansas State | Nov. 12 | 6 p.m. | McLane Stadium | Free | Come out to cheer on the Bears as they play Kansas State during the second to last home game of the season.