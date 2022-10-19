What to Do in Waco: Homecoming 2022 Edition

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Thursday, Oct. 20

Pigskin Revue | Oct. 20 – 22 | 7 – 9:30 p.m. | Waco Hall | This annual production features the top eight acts from the All-University Sing spring performance.

Mass Meeting | Oct. 20 | 9:00 – 10:15 p.m. | Ferrell Center | This tradition welcomes first-year students to homecoming and features the retelling of the story of the Immortal Ten and the presentation of the Eternal Flame.

Friday, Oct. 21

Armstrong Browning Library Open House | Oct. 21 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Armstrong Browning Library and Museum | Baylor alumni, friends and family are welcome to kick off homecoming weekend with tours and treats from the Armstrong Browning Library.

Homecoming Tea at Tidwell | Oct. 21 | 4 – 5 p.m. | Tidwell Bible Building | Alumni from the history, religion and sociology departments are encouraged to attend this event to tour the recently renovated Tidwell building.

Multicultural Affairs Homecoming Reception | Oct. 21 | 5 – 6:45 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | The Multicultural Affairs Department and Baylor Alumni Alliances have partnered for this meet-and-greet networking and fellowship event.

Golden Grad 50th Reunion | Oct. 21 | 6 – 7:30 p.m. | Baylor Club – Suite Lounge | The class of 1972 will celebrate 50 years and receive their golden grad diploma during this annual tradition.

Singspiration! Baylor Alumni Worship Service | Oct. 21 | 7 – 8:15 p.m. | Seventh and James Baptist Church | This Baylor tradition goes back 70 years and features a variety of congregational singing and choral music.

Royal and Pure Homecoming Stroll-Off | Oct. 21 | 7 – 9 p.m. | Barfield Drawing Room in Bill Daniel Student Center | Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. with the help of the National Pan-Hellenic Council hosts this annual event, which showcases coordination, rhythm and skill.

First Night Flashback | Oct. 21 | 6 – 10 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | Go back in time through Baylor’s Homecoming history and traditions on the first floor of the SUB.

Extravaganza, Pep Rally and Bonfire | Oct. 21 | 6 – 10 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Join the Baylor Family in celebrating Homecoming weekend with family-friendly activities, food trucks, games, a bonfire and more.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Homecoming Parade | Oct. 22 | 7 – 9:30 a.m. | Downtown and Fifth Street | Join this celebration of community and Baylor pride in the nation’s largest and oldest collegiate homecoming parade.

Baylor Alumni Tailgate | Oct. 22 | 8 – 10 a.m. | Touchdown Alley Alumni Tent | Bring your family and friends to prepare to cheer on the Bears. This event requires registration through the Baylor Alumni website and is $5 per person.

AFROTC Homecoming Open House | Oct. 22 | 8 – 10 a.m. | Speight Parking Garage | Stop by to meet staff and cadets, while grabbing light refreshments during and after the parade.

Baylor vs. Kansas | Oct. 22 | 11 a.m. | McLane Stadium | Come out to cheer on the Bears as they play Kansas for the Homecoming game.