Life’s a picnic for new business

By Avery Ballmann | Staff Writer

Bohemian rugs are carefully placed across the grassy scape of the park, and comfy decorative pillows are scattered along the blankets. Candlesticks, catered food, drinks and themed decor: This is what customers can expect when using Victoria Smith’s business Dreamy Picnics.

Smith launched Dreamy Picnics, a customizable luxury picnic experience, in August. Smith moved to Waco a week before the pandemic hit. They didn’t have a babysitter, so Smith started putting on date nights for her husband — this is how she began her picnic business.

“When I started my business, I really wanted to partner with a lot of other local businesses, and incorporate them into my business to make it a true Waco experience for people,” Smith said.

Smith has collaborated with many local businesses in her venture. She thrifts her decor at Central Goods, a local antique store, and she also uses Paris Party Platters as an add-on to her picnic services.

Anniesa Paris, owner of Paris Party Platters, began her business three years ago after she received inquiries about a charcuterie board she posted for her family’s get-together on Easter. Smith found Paris on social media, and the two businesses frequently collaborate with each other.

“The more people you work with, it’s such a benefit to you. It’s a win-win; there’s nothing negative about it in my opinion,” Paris said.

Paris prepares the boards the day of the picnic because everything she creates is fresh, even down to the mustard served on the side. Smith meets up with Paris to grab the board and then uses her creativity to design the space for the customer.

“It’s fun to listen to the feedback, that feedback that you get when you watch people really enjoy what you’re giving them,” Paris said. “It’s very, very rewarding.”

Dreamy Picnics offers 12 types of picnic packages including holiday themes, kidnics, photo shoot rentals and the coffee and carb picnic. The coffee and carb picnic features pastries and custom lattes from Be Kind Coffee.

This particular package is what Smith thinks is best suited for college students. This option is $40 per person and also includes a polaroid with film, Jenga and board games, a bluetooth speaker and utensils for the pastries and lattes.

Another add on customers can include to their picnic experience is Smith’s hand- stamped jewelry. Smith holds a pop-up shop once every other week to promote her business, and she brings along her jewelry and other items featured in her picnics.

“I try to give an experience at the pop-up for people so they can sit down and experience what it would be like to book a picnic with me,” Smith said.

To book a picnic, people can go through Dreamy Picnic’s Linktree. Smith has a fall- themed picnic until November, and she is collaborating with Cultivate 7Twelve to create an indoor Christmas-themed picnic.

“When I went into this, I didn’t think that I would be as successful as fast as it’s been happening,” Smith said. “I obviously have more goals that I want to achieve. But so far, I feel really proud of what I’ve accomplished.”