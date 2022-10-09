ACL Interview: Airbrush tattoo artists add unique twist to festival atmosphere

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

I was wandering around the festival when I came across a “tattoo parlor” with complimentary airbrush tattoos, sponsored by Honda.

The station was set up under a wooden structure with a tarp on top, cacti and barrels surrounding the bottom to give it a rustic feel. There was also a Honda CR-V in front that was being given away to someone that entered in the drawing.

The station was perfectly placed next to the Honda and Miller Lite Stages, so anyone in line could still see some artists perform while they waited.

I stood in line for around 40 minutes, but it was worth it, because I was able to chat with one of the artists, Megan Finney. Megan and the other artists were required to go to around an hour-long training to prepare them to work during ACL. Here are some snippets of our conversation.

How did you hear about this opportunity?

Megan: “Sarah over there, the very tatted lady. She’s my coworker and we work at a Thai-fusion restaurant called Loro on [2115] South Lamar, so very local. She goes to all kinds of festivals everywhere and does this for fun.”

So, this is your first time doing this?

Megan: “Yes, and my first ACL.”

How has your experience been so far?

Megan: “It’s been fun, I’m having fun. It’s a little hot, but I like it.”

Are you a tattoo artist as well?

Megan: “Not at all.”

Will you have an opportunity to see artists as well?

Megan: “Yes, and I love that they are surrounding us right now.”

Who are you most excited to see?

Megan: “Probably Paramore, kind of basic but I love Paramore.”

“What do your shift hours look like?”

Megan: “We work around eight-to-ten hours, and they let us pick shifts. It works around my day job and all that.”