What to Do in Waco: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Light in the Piazza | Sept. 30 & Oct.1 : 7:30 p.m., Sept. Oct. 2 : 2:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Tickets are $22 – 25 | “Light in the Piazza” has many elements of a romantic musical with whirlwind love and the disproval of two families.

Harvest Festival | Sept. 30 | 5 – 8 p.m. | Greater Waco Baptist Church, 912 E Loop 340 | Admission free, tickets are $3 each for food, games and ride | This annual family-friendly event will include a giant maze, axe throwing, face painting, hayrides and more.

Waco Cultural Arts Fest: Musicfest | Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 | Friday: 6 – 10 p.m., Saturday: 4 – 10 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Indian Spring Park, 101 N University Parks Dr. & the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. | Free | Kickoff the beginning of this three-day music festival with a concert from performers Fenix Theory at 6 p.m., American Merit at 7 p.m and Scott Strickland Band at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Baylor Theatre presents “Amelie” | Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. | Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 60 Baylor Ave. | Tickets are $20 | Follow the story of Amelie, a timid girl living in Paris, as she explores life, love and community for the first time.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Oct. 1 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Baylor versus Oklahoma State Football Game | Oct. 1 | 2:30 p.m. | McLane Stadium | Free | Come out and support the Bears in their third home game of the season. Fans are encouraged to wear gold in light of Baylor Athletics’ “Go Gold” initiative.

Improv Comedy Show | Oct. 1 | 7:30 – 10 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, 7425 Bosque Blvd. | Tickets are $15.50 | Come out and watch local comedians as they come up with hilarious material on the spot.

Eastside Market Evenings | Oct. 2 | 4 – 8 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E Bridge St. | Free | Come out to Brotherwell to check out the Eastside Market with more than 40 vendors, music, art, food and more.