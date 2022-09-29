Column: Vintage shopping offers unique finds — if you have the money

By Emma Weidmann | Staff Writer

Vintage shopping has become a craze among college students as a great way to grow a unique wardrobe at no cost to the environment and to support local businesses in the process. While Waco’s main attraction is Magnolia, the city has more than meets the eye. Here are some of Waco’s best vintage shops.

Clasé Vintage and Goods: 108 N 25th Street

Price point: $-$$$

Clasé Vintage and Goods is tucked away in a cozy corner next to Harvest on 25th. The store has a variety of T-shirts for anything imaginable — football teams, bands, you name it.

The prices, however, can be hard to ignore. If you have no problem dropping $90 or more on a vintage letterman jacket, be my guest. But, I’ll be sticking to the boxes of $3 vinyl records in the back. When I visited, I scored a copy of Carole King’s 1971 album, “Tapestry” and a Nat King Cole Christmas compilation that I’m waiting until after Thanksgiving to spin. For a total bill of $6.50, that’s not bad.

LaSalle Shoppes: 2223 La Salle Avenue

Price point: $$

For those eager for a cool poster or a hidden gem of a record, LaSalle Shoppes is the place. Immediately after walking in, customers are greeted by a lifesize cutout of Elvis Presley in a pink satin suit. LaSalle Shoppes is two floors of unique finds from 60’s mod dresses and vintage denim, to an expansive selection of posters for movies, music, politics and more.

I found Jimi Henrix’s “Are You Experienced” in good condition for $20 and bought a music festival poster advertising artists like Black Sabbath and Alice Cooper.

Central Goods: 1701 Franklin Avenue

Price point: $$

Central Goods greets you up front with some pretty eclectic home decor, from an array of plant pots disguised as Greek sculptures, to a black and white print of Jimi Hendrix on a sheet of iron. But, head towards the back for a truly exhausting assortment of tees, sweatshirts and more. There’s no shortage of ironic tees and shirts that you might imagine someone’s dad bought a long time ago.

I spent nearly 20 minutes sifting through all of the vinyl records, which took up two large shelves. More exploring in the store reveals several antique vendors with cowboy boots, dishes, books and more.

On a second visit, I scored a copy of The Rolling Stones’ “Let it Bleed” on vinyl for $35 — not bad for a classic album, but certainly more expensive than the records I bought at Clasé and LaSalle Shoppes. That’s to be expected with curated vintage stores such as this one, as the store being curated makes the shopping experience easier.

One thing is for sure when it comes to vintage shopping: come with money. Lots of it.