A fan of his creativity: Clasé owner offers meaningful messages through events

By Avery Ballmann | Staff Writer

In January, Deoryen Thornton, owner of Clasé Vintage and Goods, celebrated two years since his business opened. Located at 108 N. 25th St., the store is filled with unique and whimsical vintage merchandise. Thornton brings that energy to his events that support local artists and black creators in the Waco community.

Thornton is the creator of the brand A Fan Of Your Happiness. The brand is based on promoting happiness to people dealing with struggles with mental health and in life.

“The brand is to represent happiness, but we also create a platform to express ourselves through art,” Thornton said. “That’s why we have events. A Fan Of Your Happiness is a platform for young artistic people.”

Suede, a local band that has collaborated with Clasé at many events, recently performed at Clasé’s two-year anniversary. The drummer of the band, Demetrius Allen, remembers Clasé “giving them a chance” when they first started playing again last year after their hiatus due to COVID-19.

“It was a great vibe, showing off great things that artists can do around Waco and boosting Waco pride,” Allen said.

Thornton has worked with many types of creators, whether that be models, bands, poets or businesses. Thornton said his collaborations are curated to create a message. His favorite was with Pinewood Roasters in September 2021.

“The message that we got out of it was showing that there is Black art and Black creators in Waco,” Thornton said. “They are really creative on a professional level.”

Thornton said being a Black business owner is “like every other business, and he wants to try holding collaboration events once a month for the brand. Not only does he strive to create a message for his events, but his creators involved, too.

“My message is: It doesn’t matter what race you are or any type of music you play because we’re all one and all made the same,” Allen said. “We play the same type of music, so it doesn’t matter who you are.”

Clasé’s most recent collaboration is with Silent House Theatre Company. Polaroid photos have been posted in Thornton’s shop promoting their upcoming show, “This Is Our Youth,” which opens at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.

“Everything I do is specifically curated to give a message to people,” Thornton said. “However they receive the message through the event is how people take it, whether that’s positive or negative.”