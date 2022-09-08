What to Do in Waco: Sept. 9 – 11

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Special Weekend Opening for Laverty’s Furniture Store | Sept. 9 – 11 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 600 N 18th Street | Free entry | Shop vintage and antique items during one of the few weekends this shop is open.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Sept. 10 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free entry | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Waco Parks Youth Pop-Up Shop | Sept. 10 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 3113 Clay Ave | Free entry | Come out and support local Waco kids and their small businesses.

So-Cal Car Show | Sept. 10 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | 321 S Sixth Street | Free entry | Join So-Cal Car Shop in their monthly car show where all makes and models are welcome. Bring coolers and your family to make it an all-day event.

Open House event at Taylor Museum of Waco History | Sept. 10 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 701 Jefferson Ave. | Free | Come out to this event hosted at the Taylor Museum of Waco History, which will include free food from George’s, Chick-Fil-A, Pop’s Lemonade and more. The activities include inflatables, axe throwing, a petting zoo, rock climbing and more.

Mid-Autumn Moon Festival | Sept. 10 | 4 – 9 p.m. | 6500 Woodway Drive | Free entry | Come out and celebrate the middle of the lunar calendar with East Market and Goods vendor market. There will be food, sales, music and more.

9/11 Remembrance Concert | Sept. 10 | 7 – 10 p.m. | Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W Waco Dr. | Free but donations are encouraged | The Stan C. Parker Foundation hosts this event as a part of the live tv audience of the Texas Music Cafe TV Show, “Rising Stars and Lone Star Legends – The Best Music You’ve Never Heard.” Performers include Earle Nelson, JEdwards and Rodney Pyeatt.