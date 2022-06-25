Make traditional Irish brown soda bread with me

By Haley Burrow | Guest Contributor

Irish brown soda bread is a traditional recipe that became a staple food during the Potato Famine — or the Great Hunger, as it’s called in Ireland. Soda bread became popular due to its ease and convenience since the simple recipe included ingredients that were easy to come by in a time when food was scarce.

Between eggs getting tossed at us and being chastised for attempting to mix the dough together with my hands, learning this recipe was definitely an experience I never expected to enjoy. Our trip to Causey Farm included many adventures, such as feeding animals out of our hands and jumping into a bog, but the bread recipe was the most interesting to me. Learning the history of the recipe and actually being able to cook a traditional Irish dish allowed me to feel as close as I could to being a local Irishman.

Ingredients:

One heaping cup of white flour

One leveled cup of brown flour

One teaspoon of salt

One teaspoon of baking soda

One egg

Roughly three-fourths cup of buttermilk

Instructions: