Do’s & don’ts: Ireland edition

Thinking about traveling to Ireland? Here are some do’s and don’ts that will help you get the best experience while on the Emerald Isle.

Do:

Wear comfortable shoes and be prepared for all types of weather. The weather in Ireland can be unpredictable, and there’s almost always a chance of rain. It doesn’t hurt to pack that umbrella. If you’re going to be exploring downtown Dublin or seeing the Cliffs of Moher, make sure you wear your most comfortable shoes. Your feet will thank you later.

Take advantage of public transport. Big cities like Dublin have multiple ways to get around, such as the public bus system, the DART (electric rail system), the train and taxis. Most areas are walkable as well. If you're staying for an extended period of time, look into getting a Leap Card, which pays for the bus and the DART.

Explore local restaurants and pubs. While Ireland has some popular American restaurants, the local pubs are fun to try as well. They normally have a variety of traditional Irish food and classic meals. It's also a great opportunity to meet people and learn about Irish history or pub culture.

Connect with your group. Whether it's people you've grown up with or a group of total strangers, the people you travel with can make or break the experience. You'll enjoy your time more if you get along with those you're sharing it with.

Explore the scenery. Ireland is full of nature, with many different outdoor sights to see. A day trip to the coastal town of Howth, the Irish Botanical Gardens or the Cliffs of Moher is worth the drive. There are also tons of different hiking trails if you prefer a challenge.

Don’t: