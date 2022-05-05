Take sociology 1305, if you can

By Ana Ruiz Brictson | Staff Writer

If you are looking for a fun, interesting and fairly easy elective or general class, take Introduction to Sociology 1305.

“An introductory survey course including basic concepts in the field of sociology, the relationship of the individual to culture, groups and major social institutions,” Baylor’s course description reads.

I’m going to be honest with you: I didn’t know what I was getting myself into when I chose sociology as my minor, but I am so glad I had an interest in understanding some part of how human social relationships work.

When I walked into my first day of class, I was surprised by how my professor immediately captured my attention. He talked about the topics we would be covering throughout the semester like social structure, social control, social class, race and ethnicity and much more.

Little did I know how useful all of the lectures would be for me and how much I would be learning from the class. Through small quizzes, learning checks and fun projects, I got to learn more about other people and their lifestyles.

The class itself offers an expanded view of the world, touching subjects that could make some people uncomfortable but are fascinating once fully understood. One of the most interesting subjects I learned about was the explanation of why people feel the need to respond in a certain matter to any situation.

I found myself laughing, intrigued by every subject and taking the course very seriously. I even caught myself upset when I couldn’t make it to class when I was sick.

This course should be one many students consider taking throughout their time at Baylor because it opens up a whole other view of the way society functions. It brings in a new perspective and diverse understanding of how people may be “different” from us and work the way they do.

So, take the opportunity, if you have it, to take this course. I guarantee you will learn something from it and apply it to your own life. Whether it is through observation or practice, sociology 1305 has truly made a difference in my education.