Graduation rates show Baylor students are among the best

By Matt Kyle | Staff Writer

Most students say finals season stresses them out, with burnout from the long school year negatively impacting their academics. Students said they were especially stressed about the workload of finals and the fear of possibly failing a test.

According to nationwide statistics, Baylor’s freshman retention rates, four-year graduation rates and six-year graduation rates are well above the national average, showing just how smart Baylor students are. The university also consistently ranks among the top academic schools in the country.

As the end of the year approaches, it’s important to remember that school is not the only thing in your life. Finals are important, but focusing too much on them will only make you more stressed.

We’re almost at the end, Bears! Focus up, have fun and finish strong! You’re going to do great.

(The following info is sourced from an online Google form posed to Baylor students.)

Common strategies for dealing with burnout:

– studying early in the morning

– pushing through until work is done

– taking breaks from studying to hang with friends and enjoy other things as a reward for working hard

– making a study plan

– caffeine

How students study for finals:

– making a study guide or Quizlet

– making Moody Memorial Library a second home

– studying at Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation with friends

– studying alone

79% of graduates find jobs or begin grad school within six months of graduation.