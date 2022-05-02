Letter from the Editor: Signing off

By Ava Dunwoody | Editor-in-Chief

Dear Readers,

Welcome to Bear’s Declassified: School Survival Guide! I think Ned would be proud to see us all grown up and tackling life in college on our own. After all, he prepared us well, didn’t he? But every now and then, it’s helpful to get some guidance along the way, so we put our own twist on the beloved 2004 hit Nickelodeon comedy “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.” We thought it would be fun to end the year with some tips and tricks on how to get through the final push before summer break.

It has been two years since we have had a full, normal spring semester, which means about half of the student body has never experienced the stress and burnout that can come with a full year of college. On the flip side, however, that means many people were able to experience good firsts too, like living on campus, making new friends or witnessing their first Diadeloso. Even this group of graduating seniors have been hitting new milestones, like filing for their diplomas and taking grad pics in front of Pat Neff Hall.

Here in the newsroom, I’ve hit a milestone of my own. After a year as editor-in-chief, this marks my final print edition and my last week of publication before I move on to student teaching next year. I can say with confidence that The Baylor Lariat has made this the best year of my life, and I am going to miss late print nights and pizza parties more than I can even imagine. To my team: Thank you for supporting me and becoming some of my favorite people in the world. I’ll be back to visit. And to the Baylor family: Thank you for allowing me to serve you this year — I hope you felt that your voices were heard.

I wish all of you luck during finals and hope this survival guide gives you that last push of motivation to make it happen. Enjoy your summer breaks, and as always, Sic ‘em Bears!

Signing off,

Ava Dunwoody | The Baylor Lariat Editor-in-Chief