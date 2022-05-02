Top 10 Amazon Bear necessities

By Lauren Holcomb | Reporter

As a college student, Amazon is absolutely my best friend. With Amazon Prime delivering in only two days, I do all of my shopping from the comfort of my bed. After living a year as a Baylor student, I’ve collected a list of my top 10 bear essentials, all available on Amazon.

1. Rolling laundry basket

Whether you’re in a dorm or off campus, laundry is a hassle. Carrying a full basket across the hall or down flights of stairs is not fun — hence the rolling laundry basket. This makes transport simple and easy, and it fits easily in my closet.

2. Brita

I cannot stress the importance of a Brita enough. Waco water is not the cleanest, so this filter keeps your water clean. They come in multiple shapes and sizes, and some can fit in your fridge to stay cool. You can refill it with sink water, shower water, you name it and it filters it all.

3. AirPods

A little bit of a splurge item, but AirPods are the best investment I have ever made. I have had my pair for four years now with no issues. They are perfect for walking to class, Zoom classes and watching your favorite show while your roommate is around. They make newer models with noise canceling capabilities too if you’re feeling fancy.

4. Microwave safe tableware

Living the dorm life or off campus, you are going to need microwave safe plates and bowls. Easy to clean and safe to use, these tableware sets are a must for easy microwave meals. They come in fun colors, too.

5. Keurig

Another item that’s a bit of a splurge, but definitely comes in handy. Coffee is a college student’s best friend, and a Keurig makes it quick and convenient to make this staple drink every morning. Grab your favorite K-Cups and a bottle of creamer, and you’re all set for on-call coffee.

6. Wrinkle Release Spray

If you are lazy like me, whipping out the iron and ironing board for every little wrinkle feels like far too much work. This spray is magic in a bottle. Spray right on wrinkles, let the item hang dry, and voila. It is a lifesaver and it leaves your clothes smelling fresh and clean.

7. First-Aid kit

This is the kit I have, and it has done me well. Every now and then, you are going to need some Neosporin or a Band-Aid, and this has it all. This is the perfect kit for when the tough times roll.

8. Pepper spray

The world is scary, but having a pepper spray on your keychain makes you a little more prepared for the worst. It is always good to have safety protective equipment on you in case of emergency. Pepper spray is relatively small and transportable to always have on the go. Make note of certain places on campus where pepper spray is allowed.

9. 10-foot charger cord

Investing in a longer charger was a game changer for me. This 10-foot charger can reach to all angles of my bed, and on the go, it’s perfect for class or the library when the closest outlet isn’t nearby. This may seem a little extra until you try it out yourself.

10. Mattress topper

College students may not sleep much, but when we do, we want to do it in a comfortable bed. Dorm mattresses are not comfortable on their own. A mattress topper turns a wooden plank of a bed into a plush dream. There are many options on Amazon to find your optimal comfort.