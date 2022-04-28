What to Do in Waco: April 28 – May 1

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

“Into the Woods” | April 28 – May 1 | 7 – 10 p.m. | Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive | $10 – $15 | Come out to watch local performers present their rendition of the beloved musical “Into the Woods.”

Lake Waco Wetlands Night Hike | April 29 | 7 – 9:30 p.m. | Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road | Free | This night adventure will lead you through the wetlands to observe and learn more about local wildlife.

Black Glasses Film Festival | April 29 | 7 – 10:30 p.m. | The Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. | $5 | This event is sponsored by the Baylor Department of Film and Digital Media and is intended to showcase student filmmaking and screenwriting from the past year. This is the 22nd year this festival has been held.

“Moon Man Walk” | April 29 | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Mabee Theatre, 1401 S. University Parks Drive | $20 | This play tells the story of a man named Spencer who travels back to Philadelphia for his mother’s funeral. “Moon Man Walk” features the first all-black cast at Baylor.

Mission Waco Race ONE | April 30 | 7 – 9:30 a.m. | $25 for 5K registration and $15 for Fun Run | Jubilee Park, 1308 North 15th St. | Join Mission Waco in celebrating 10 years of Race ONE, a chip-timed 5K and Fun Run aimed at bringing together the Waco community and college students.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 30 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot, 500 Washington Ave. | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Music for Memory Benefit Concert | April 30 | 12:30 p.m. | Roxy Grove Hall, 624 Speight Ave. | Free, donations are welcome | Come out to this benefit concert hosted by Baylor student Carlie Toliver to support the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of her grandmother.

Gospel Fest | April 30 | 6:30 p.m. | George W. Truett Theological Seminary, 1100 S. Third St. | Free | Come out listen to gospel music from various different choirs from Waco, Baylor and other Texas universities. This event is hosted by the Baylor Activities Council and The Heavenly Voices Gospel Choir.

Paranormal Experience at the Dr Pepper Museum | April 30 | 8 – 10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St. | $30 | This two-hour tour unveils a different side of the museum to visitors, one that many people will never experience. Museum guides will lead visitors through forbidden parts of the museum to discuss its paranormal past and present. This experience is reserved for anyone 18 years old and up.

Eastside Market | May 1 | Noon – 5 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St. | Free | Come out to Brotherwell to check out the Eastside Market’s more than 40 vendors, music, art, food and more.