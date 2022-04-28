There’s an unmatched fulfillment in serving

By Megan Hale | Reporter

There is so much fulfillment that comes from helping others. In Aristotle’s “Nicomachean Ethics,” he expresses how true fulfillment is often found by loving rather than by being loved. Therefore, serving others has a positive impact not only on those whom you serve but also on your own life.

Growing up, I spent a lot of time ministering and volunteering through mission trips, my church and organizations around my city. However, one of the most life-changing and maturing experiences I had was the first time I served internationally in a third-world country scarred by poverty. I was struck by the joy many of these people expressed through their beaming smiles despite the trials they had to endure to simply survive. This made me wonder, where is true fulfillment found?

This venture changed my perspective on fulfillment and the importance of experiencing different cultures and learning from people with different backgrounds through service. We live in what often feels like a consumer-driven world that encourages us to seek satisfaction through physical things and shiny new gadgets. However, serving exposes you to people who live with less and gives you a greater appreciation for what you already have.

Serving abroad also teaches the importance of giving and caring for others. As Christians, we are called to model Christ’s example as servant leaders. Matthew 20: 26-28 says, “Whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be your slave — just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”

Serving has helped me learn to see others as real people, not simply statistics. Although we may come from different cultures or backgrounds, we are all human beings worthy of love.

Through global missions, Local Love Teams and community service, Baylor’s Missions and Public Life Department provides students with opportunities to live out Baylor’s mission statement, pursue worldwide leadership and service and find their own fulfillment.