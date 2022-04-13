What to Do in Waco: April 15 – 17

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

“Dinosaur Train”: The Traveling Exhibit Grand Opening | April 15 – 17 | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | Baylor students free, $10 for adults, $8 children | This exhibit is based on the beloved TV series “Dinosaur Train.”

Lake Waco Wetlands Night Hike | April 15 | 7 – 9:30 p.m. | Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road | Free | This night adventure will lead you through the wetlands to observe and learn more about local wildlife.

EXTRA-ORDINARY | April 8 & 15 | 8 – 9:30 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve | $39 per ticket | Come out to experience this display of color, paintings and fun interactive art using everyday objects and materials. This exhibit is for ages 21 and older.

Easter Egg Hunt | April 16 | 10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | $5 per child | Sancho Rancho, 981 Coyote Run | This event will include food trucks and hay rides, photo opportunities and more.

“Spirit House, Ghosts & Memory” exhibit | April 16 – 17 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Art Center Waco | Free | This unique exhibit interweaves Waco’s complex history through artifacts, photographs and other materials. This exhibit will be available for viewing until April 23.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 16 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Eastside Market | April 17 | Noon – 5 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing | Free | Come out to Brotherwell to check out the Eastside Market’s new vendors, music, art, food and more.