Celsius drinks are handing out energy and taking names

By Grace Fortier | Photographer

When walking through campus these days, I feel like everyone is drinking Celsius. After seeing the cans all over, I decided to give it a try, and now I’m addicted, just like everyone else.

So what makes these seemingly healthy energy drinks so addictive?

When comparing ingredients between Celsius and other popular energy drinks like Red Bull or Monster, there actually isn’t too much of a difference in caffeine intake. Most of these use very similar ingredients and will overall generate the same results.

The thing that separates Celsius from other energy drinks is its branding and the idea that it is healthy — or at least healthier than other alternatives.

Celsius has very clean, minimal branding that is appealing to the eye. The cans are mostly white with pops of bright colors. Each flavor is a different fruit like orange, kiwi, guava or grape, and the outside of the cans has a bright image of the fruit that makes up each flavor. However, just because it has a fruit image on the outside, doesn’t exactly mean it is healthy or great to be intaking constantly.

Another factor that is appealing to students across the country is the PR route Celsius is taking. Celsius has brand representatives all over the country and on most major college campuses. Getting students involved through events, giveaways and other promotions is becoming the best way to market products in 2022. Celsius has this marketing strategy nailed down, which I think is leading to most of its success.

For example, Baylor’s ice hockey group has done some inner workings with Celsius through social media. By adding its logo, tagging its account and even holding the product, Baylor ice hockey is adding to the popularity. Small maneuvers like these are what catch the eyes of college students and bring them in, solely because their friends are doing it.

In comparison to going to a coffee shop every day and picking up a coffee or another caffeinated drink, Celsius is seemingly cheaper. I think this is a huge factor in why so many college students are picking them up at the store instead of making a Starbucks run in the morning.

With the company being found in 2004, it’s been through its ups and downs. However, its recent trendiness seems to spark the interest of everyone, including myself. As college students can’t quite get energy because of a lack of sleep, it’s no wonder these cans are all over campus.