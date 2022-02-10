What to Do in Waco: Feb. 11 – 13

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Make A Valentine Workshop | Feb. 11 | 11 a.m. – Noon | Included with general admission price, but registration is necessary | Mayborn Museum Complex | This Valentine’s Day program includes card making, envelopes and mini treat boxes with Alan Small, Mayborn’s STEM Program Coordinator.

Eastside Market Vintage Swap Meet | Feb. 11 | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing | Free | Eastside Market and Brotherwell Brewing partner to host this Swap Meet that is open for anyone to participate.

The Sweetheart Soiree | Feb. 11 | 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Stay Classy | This event will include dinner with a special Valentine’s menu from Nancy’s Cocina and a live version of the Newlywed’s Game featuring Waco couples. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and festivities will begin at 8 p.m.

Murder at the Bourbon Club | Feb. 11 – 12 | 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Brazos Theatre | Tickets are $48.50 | Come out to the Brazos Theatre for a murder mystery dinner event with food from Barnett’s at Bear Ridge.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Feb. 12 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Valentine’s Dinner Theatre | Feb. 12 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve | $85 for two tickets and dinner | Come out to Cultivate 7Twelve’s Valentine’s Day brunch featuring a mimosa bar.

I Love You a BRUNCH | Feb. 13 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Stay Classy | Come out for a special brunch catered from Nancy’s Cocina with Valentine’s themed cocktails.

Super Bowl LVI Watch Party | Feb. 13 | 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. | The Backyard | Free | Throw on your jersey and watch the biggest game of the season on the big screen.