What to Do in Waco: Jan. 21 – 23

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Brazos Brothers Concert | Jan. 21 | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Torchy’s Tacos | Come out to eat and enjoy local musicians performing live music.

Kermit Oliver: “New Narratives, New Beginnings” exhibit | On display until Jan. 22; Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Art Center Waco | Free | Artist Kermit Oliver, the first American to create designs for the luxury brand Hermes, has art on display for a limited time at this exhibition.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Jan. 22 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Waco Poets Society Open Mic Night | Jan. 22 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Jubilee Theatre | Free | Come out to the Waco Poets Society’s first open mic night of the year to share in the love of spoken word. Participation is not required to attend.

The Office Trivia Night | Jan. 22 | 7:30 p.m., Doors open at 7 | Brazos Theatre | $25 | Come out to enjoy some fun trivia from the popular TV show, “The Office.” Prizes will be given to the first-place team and winner of the costume contest.

Tanner Usrey Concert | Jan. 22 | 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. | The Backyard Bar, Stage and Grill | Tickets are $15-25 | Singer-songwriter Tanner Usrey will be performing live at The Backyard.

Floating Mercado | Jan. 23 | Noon – 3 p.m. | Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce | Free | This monthly market will showcase local Wacoan businesses and feature food, drinks, goods and more.

Eastside Market | Jan. 23 | Noon – 5 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing | Free | Come out to Brotherwell to kick off the new year with Eastside Market’s new vendors, music, art, food and more.