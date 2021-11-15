How to: Friendsgiving

By Katelyn Patterson | Reporter

Friendsgiving has become a new tradition among younger generations, but how does it work?

Honestly, there isn’t any one set of rules, but that’s the beauty of it. Friendsgiving is meant to be a fun time to get together with friends, eat good food, have a few laughs and maybe even watch a football game.

The steps for having a successful Friendsgiving can be different for each group. Even so, here are a few starting points.

1. Make it a potluck

One way to make Friendsgiving fun is to ask everyone to bring a dish to share with the group. To organize this, make a spreadsheet and share it with your friends and have people sign up to bring an appetizer, main dish, side or dessert.

Whether they have a family recipe passed down through generations or are notorious for mishaps in the kitchen, giving everyone a chance to contribute to the meal is key. That way, one person isn’t in charge of all the food.

2. It doesn’t have to be traditional

Turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce are all staples on Thanksgiving Day. Friendsgiving can look completely different. If you want to, set up a different theme like Italian, breakfast or deep- fried foods. Remember, it’s all up to you.

3. It’s not all about the looks

Decorating can be an important part of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner — I know it always was at my house. Friendsgiving is much more relaxed and informal. As long as the gathering place is clean and has enough room, there’s no need for fancy napkins or a photo shoot-ready table.

4. Plan some fun activities

The meal isn’t the only part of Friendsgiving, though. Playing games is often a part of a traditional Thanksgiving, but adding it to your Friendsgiving is just as fun.

One option is to play the “Thankful Game,” which requires everyone to share what they are thankful for from the past year. Start with one person and go around the table, trying not to repeat what was already said.

Friendsgiving is a time to be surrounded by your closest friends, relax and just spend time together.