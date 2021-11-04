Weekly Review: Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits

By Katelyn Patterson | Reporter

Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits is one of Waco’s numerous coffee shops. Located on Austin Avenue, this coffee shop is a mix of modern and vintage.

Dichotomy is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The menu is similar to other coffee shops, with the addition of special seasonal drinks — like the spiced maple cappuccino and the punk steamer. The bar opens at 5 p.m. daily, and they have happy hour Sunday-Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. They have handcrafted cocktails and a seasonal menu for the bar as well. They also offer a variety of hot teas, pastries and merchandise.

Dichotomy’s coffee is unique compared to other coffee shops in Waco. It is just acidic and bitter enough to get the full flavor without being too strong. It gets its coffee from Apex Coffee Roasters, a craft specialty coffee roastery that was established in 2014 in Waco.

I ordered a hot butterscotch latte, a hot lavender oat milk latte and The 1885. The butterscotch latte tastes exactly how it sounds. Just when the drink is about to be too sweet, the bitterness of the espresso cuts in, making for the perfect flavor. It’s very smooth for a latte as rich as it is. I would rate this a 5/5. This drink is one of my new favorite drinks in Waco.

The lavender oat milk latte was the one I was most excited to try. Lavender syrup has been difficult to find in the coffee shops that I frequent, and I’ve heard many people praise it. The lavender flavor was strong — almost overwhelming — but the taste of the coffee and oat milk sort of dilutes it. I think that next time, I would try this drink iced instead of hot. I would rate this a 4/5. Overall, it was enjoyable and something different than the same drinks I get at other places.

The 1885 is the most interesting drink that I ordered. It’s a Dr Pepper with espresso over ice. I’ll admit, I was a bit hesitant to order it. Now, I think I’m a fan. The first few sips were surprising. The coffee hits you first, and then you’re left with the faint aftertaste of Dr Pepper. Then, the two start to meld together, and the sweetness of the Dr Pepper pairs well with the acidity of the espresso. I would rate this a 4/5. Now that I’m past the small shock of initially drinking it, I can say that this is definitely something that I would order again.

Dichotomy’s atmosphere is very calming. The high ceilings, open seating area and dim lighting make it one of my favorite study spots. Dichotomy pays homage to the renovated storefront’s past with exposed brickwork in the wall and hexagonal floor tiles like those from the original shop.

“A commitment to supporting local goods, artists and artisans is evident even in Dichotomy’s furnishings,” its website said. “Pink marble that once adorned the central library downtown makes up the outdoor table tops. The indoor tables were created by a local artisan wood crafter and the walls feature work by local artists and designers.”

If you’re looking for a new study spot, date location or just want to explore all the coffee Waco has to offer, Dichotomy is a must-visit.