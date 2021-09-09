What to Do in Waco: Sept. 10-12

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Baylor Step Challenge in honoring 9/11 | Sept. 10 & 11 | Friday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. | Baylor Student Life Center (SLC) | Free | Take on the challenge of stepping up and down a box 518 times (equivalent to the 2,071 steps to the top of the World Trade Center). Participants can complete this challenge in multiple visits. Participants can also participate by walking one mile (2,000 steps) on their own or with a group, take a photo, post on social media with the hashtag #BU9/11Challenge and tag Baylor FitWell and Baylor Campus Rec. In addition, a one-mile walk for 9/11 First Responders will be held Friday, Sept. 10 at 12:15 p.m. on the Cub Trail, located behind the Baylor Sciences Building.

Gypsy Heart Market | Sept. 10 & 11 | Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. | $10 admission | A unique market with over 250 hand-selected vendors from across Texas. There will be boutiques, vintage shops, home decor, live entertainment, food and more.

Outside Mullingar | Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Tickets range from $18 – $20 | Come out and see this phenomenal play that was previously on Broadway.

3rd Annual Waco Memorial Stair Climb | Sept. 11 | 8 a.m. | Free | Cameron Park Jacobs Ladder | Members of the Heart of Texas Det. 975 Marine Corps League will climb Jacobs Ladder in remembrance of the FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives so that others may live. There will be 24 relays going up Jacobs Ladder. The event is open to the public.

Waco’s Downtown Farmers Market | Sept. 11 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot, 500 Washington Avenue | Free | An assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

The Edison Marketplace Vendor Fair | Sept. 11 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 2601 Franklin Ave. | Free | This event is family friendly and will include music, a bounce house, face painting, food, craft vendors and more.

McLane Carillion Memorial Recital | Sept. 11 | Noon | Free | Pat Neff Hall | Join Baylor in remembering the innocent lives lost on 9/11 in this recital remembrance. The event is open to the public. Lawn chairs are encouraged for the 25-minute performance.

Brazos Market | Sept. 12 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Free entry | Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. Unit Q | Shop at the local Brazos Theatre with its unique vendors and snacks in the concession stand.