What to do in Waco: String performances, vintage shopping and more

Attic Treasures Pop-Up Shop | April 30 – May 2 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | 4328 W. Waco Drive | Free | Looking for unique finds at an affordable price? Historic Waco Foundation’s Attic Treasures is the perfect place to find a huge variety of vintage, antique, new and used items!

Waco Civic Theater presents “The Last Five Years” | April 30 – May 2 | 7:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $10 | Watch an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two people who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.

Night Hikes at the Waco Wetlands | April 30 | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing | Free | Join the Cameron Park Zoo staff on a guided walk through the wetlands to observe and learn more about local wildlife.