What to do in Waco: String performances, vintage shopping and more

What To Do in Waco
Strings of the Baylor Symphony Orchestra in Concert | April 29 | 7:30 p.m. | Virtual | Free | Viewers at home can enjoy a performance of The Baylor Symphony Orchestra’s next concert featuring sixty-five string players from this award-winning orchestra.
Attic Treasures Pop-Up Shop | April 30 – May 2 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | 4328 W. Waco Drive | Free | Looking for unique finds at an affordable price? Historic Waco Foundation’s Attic Treasures is the perfect place to find a huge variety of vintage, antique, new and used items!
Waco Civic Theater presents “The Last Five Years” | April 30 – May 2 | 7:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $10 | Watch an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two people who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.
Night Hikes at the Waco Wetlands | April 30 | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing | Free | Join the Cameron Park Zoo staff on a guided walk through the wetlands to observe and learn more about local wildlife.
Waco Downtown Farmers Market | May 1 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Free | Variety of vendors featuring local agricultural producers and artisan vendors
Mother & Daughter Brunch | May 1 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way, Woodway | $30 adults, $20 kids 8 & under | Come dressed in your Sunday best for Brunch, Nightlight Doughnuts, Pops Lemonade, Paul Childers Live Music, face painting, crafts & more!
Attic Treasures Pop-Up Shop | April 30 – May 2 | 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. | 4328 W. Waco Drive | Free | Looking for unique finds at an affordable price? Historic Waco Foundation's Attic Treasures is the perfect place to find a huge variety of vintage, antique, new and used items!
