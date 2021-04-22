Diadeloso Blog: Free food galore as the week of events nears a close

By Mallory Harris | Staff Writer

With about two weeks left of classes, the Baylor Chamber of Commerce has provided students with the opportunity to take a load off. On Thursday, the events of the night included a food truck gathering on Fountain Mall and a screening of Ratatouille.

Guess BBQ, Churro time, Xristos, Dave’s Burger Barn, Boardwalk on Elm and Off the Cob offered free food to students to start off the night. Chamber also had free blankets ready for the first 100 students who arrived at Fountain Mall. To further commemorate this week, Chamber had t-shirts and bucket hats for students to purchase. Side note: this khaki bucket hat is going to be on my head all summer long.

Personally, it was only a few months ago that I realized that this would be my first spring to experience in Waco. Though it would be with limited activities, this surprise week has definitely reminded me why I chose Baylor. Even with the difficulty of a pandemic, multiple people within Baylor have strived to give students the best experiences they can while on campus. With Thursday’s movie night, it was a great, simple way to hang out with friends outside. It was an easy way to relieve some upcoming stress with the classic movie and friends hangout.

I was able to go with a few seniors and it was so much fun to see them revel in one of the few “last things” that they will get to do. It’s clear that the lack of Diadeloso from last year only added to the gratitude and appreciation for this year’s events.

I think this effort put on by Chamber has encouraged students to think past all the limitations the pandemic has placed on us. It’s been hard to do anything social related but admiring and participating in events like Diadeloso are what allow them to continue.

After a petting zoo, watching students perform and a special Dr Pepper hour, this movie-night Dia was exactly what students needed to continue enjoying the week.

