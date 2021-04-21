It’s been a hard year; take time to rest this summer

By Olivia Martin | Social Media Editor

If you are looking for a sign to rest this summer, this is it.

I think we can all agree that 2020 was one of the most, if not THE most exhausting year my generation has ever experienced.

COVID-19 isn’t even the only thing that has made our world absolute chaos. All of the political controversies, social injustices and natural disasters that have taken place over the course of the year have left so many feeling exhausted.

With the vaccine bringing a sense of hope for the future, this summer is looking extremely promising in comparison to last summer. Whether remote or in person, many people will be returning to work or starting new jobs and internships.

But please don’t forget to rest this summer. Mentally, physically and emotionally, we all need to take a break. For us Baylor students, we have been doing school for what feels like years without having a break, and it is critical for us to spend some time resting before returning to school in the fall.

For those graduating and moving onto the next chapter of life, I am excited for you! Please don’t forget how important resting is for you too, as you move from one phase of your life to the next.

We have all had to adjust significantly to the “new normal” that COVID-19 has created. We have had to let go of a lot of the things we had planned. We had to completely remove any expectations we had for 2020. Some people had to go through heartbreaking situations, both related to COVID-19 and not related. All of these things are simply exhausting.

Don’t let the stress of things reopening and the pressure to get yourself together take you away from the necessity of taking time to rest this summer.