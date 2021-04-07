Baylor Country Dance Club invites students to meet new people with dance

By Bella Jacuzzi | Contributor

Baylor’s newest dance organization, the Country Dance Club, offers students opportunities to meet new people and get some exercise while dancing to country music.

The club meets on Wednesdays from 9 to 10 p.m. in the Burleson Quad. For one hour, students have the chance to meet new people as dance partners, learn a variety of country dances and get their blood flowing. In addition, students can experience all this while listening to country music by renowned artists such as Keith Urban and George Strait.

“Invest your time in this,” Bryanne Sanchez, graduate student and member of the club, said. “You won’t regret it. It probably won’t conflict with any other commitments.”

For the first half of each club meeting, the organizers Allen senior Emily Jane Voelkel and alumnus Chris Holle teach group line dances. The second half is left for social time and partner dances.

Sanchez said the two leaders are patient, encouraging and supportive of everyone who shows up at the club meetings, regardless of their skill levels.

Club leaders encourage anyone who is curious about country dance to join them for one of their weekly dances, Voelkel said, no experience needed. For more information and upcoming events, it’s all posted on the club Instagram account.

“Country Dance’s weekly meetings are a great time to break out your boots and learn new moves,” Voelkel said.