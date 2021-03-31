Weekly ‘Pedal Paddle’ excursion takes students downtown and down the Brazos

By Mac Miller | Contributor

As Baylor approaches the semester home stretch, students who need to get outside for a Saturday study break have the opportunity to participate in Baylor Marina’s new “Pedal Paddle” event.

Every Saturday morning until April 24, bike ride through downtown Waco and into the trails of Cameron Park then, turn around on kayaks and paddle back down to the marina on the Brazos River.

The Pedal Paddle is new to the Baylor Marina this year. It started with a handful of students enjoying the day on bikes and kayaks, including San Antonio sophomore Natalie Muñoz.

“It’s very enjoyable,” Muñoz said. “I loved it and I definitely see myself coming back. It was a nice mental break.”

Baylor Marina Manager Danielle Ezell said the intent behind Pedal Paddle was to give Baylor students something to do outside and offer something that was different than the other recreational opportunities students have.

Every Saturday, the excursion goes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with bikes and kayaks provided. It costs $10 to participate and students are able to purchase snacks at the downtown food trucks if available. To register, contact the SLC at (254) 710-7542.

Ezell said that the event is primarily supposed to feel like a tour and get students more acquainted with Waco. He said he wants students to have a chance to go out and explore their city and feel a sense of adventure.

“It feels like a trip,” Ezell said.